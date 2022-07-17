Amon Tobin’s Only Child Tyrant Shares Catchy New Single “HoneyCup Troll”

Brazilian artist Amon Tobin’s Only Child Tyrant has released a new single “HoneyCup Troll,” a fast-paced, catchy song that will bring the energy out of any room. The catchy lyrics are accompanied by an urgent guitar and drum beat that increase the tempo and heartbeat of any listener. The song will likely be a hit with anyone who loves punk and wants a more aggressive sound from their music. The pounding rhythm forces the listener to want to break out on the dance floor and show off their best moves.

While his venture into rock music may seem surprising, long-time followers of Tobin’s work were able to connect the dots between the album’s explosive energy and his earlier works.

Tobin’s last album How Do You Live was released in September 2o21 following two albums in 2019, Fear In A Handful of Dust and Long Stories.