Fujiya & Miyagi Announces New Album Slight Variations For September 2022 Release, Share New Song And Video “Digital Hangover”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 16th, 2022 - 1:22 PM

Innovative British electronic music band Fujiya & Miyagi have released a new single and music video, “Digital Hangover,” and announced a brand new album, Slight Variations, their first album in nearly three years, following 2019’s Flashback. According to an article from Brooklyn vegan, Fujiya & Miyagi intend to release the new album Slight Variations on September 30, 2022.

The brand new single, “Digital Hangover,” is a rhythmic masterpiece with a catchy chorus and fascinating sound design. Its accompanying music video, directed by David Best and Bob Brown, is visually impressive, with unique lighting and a plethora of mind-bending visual effects. It is available on Youtube, where it has amassed a considerable amount of views and much praise from fans.

Best, the frontman of Fujiya & Miyagi had much to say about the band’s goals with their upcoming album Slight Variations, stating: “We wanted to make a record that shows where we were, where we are and where we will go in the future,” Best continued: “I like the idea that if someone were new to us and they played this record it would convey everything that we are about.”

Slight Variations tracklist:

1. “Slight Variations”

2. “Non-Essential Worker”

3. “Sweat”

4. “New Body Language”

5. “Digital Hangover”

6. “Flux”

7. “FAQ”

8. “Olympian Heights”

9. “Oops”

10. “Feeling The Effects (of Saturday Night)”

Without a doubt, fans of Fujiya & Miyagi are anxiously awaiting late September and the release of their new album, Slight Variations. But, the addictive single “Digital Hangover” and its imaginative music video show that the album will surely be worth the two-and-a-half-month wait.