Ellie Goulding Shares Melodious New Song And Video “Easy Lover” Featuring Big Sean

Federico Cardenas July 15th, 2022 - 9:04 PM

English pop sensation Ellie Goulding has dropped a new track titled “Easy Lover” featuring the renowned rapper Big Sean. The new single was released alongside an official music video directed by Sophia Ray.

“Easy Lover” was written by Goulding and Sean in collaboration with Greg Kurstin and Julia Michaels. Synths, powerful bass and electronic drums lay the groundwork for Goulding and Sean’s verses and choruses, with the powerful harmonies and unique vocals of Ellie Goulding dominating much of the track. Big Sean’s distinctive and smooth flow throughout his verse serves as a strong and welcome contrast to the louder and more energetic vocals of Goulding.

The music video for the new single shows the artist facing off against an alien creature with the ability to take human form. Goulding’s dancing ability and stage presence resonates throughout the entire video, with Big Sean also making a brief appearance in the video during his verse. Watch the official visual for “Easy Lover” via YouTube below.

“Easy Lover” is the first single that Ellie Goulding has released following her 2020 album, Brightest Blue, which featured such artists as serpentwithfeet, Diplo, Swae Lee, Juice WRLD and others. Big Sean has previously released a song alongside Hit-Boy titled “What A Life.”