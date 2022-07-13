The Coathangers’ Julia Kugel Announces Debut Solo Album Derealization for September 2022 Release, Shares Lead Single “Fever in My Heart”

Home News Karan Singh July 13th, 2022 - 12:04 PM

The Coathangers

Julia Kugel of the Coathangers is back with news of an upcoming LP. The punk guitarist/vocalist is set to release Derealization on September 30 under a new moniker: Julia, Julia. Recorded at her home studio in Long Beach, CA, the debut solo album sees Kugel playing nearly all the featured instruments while taking on engineering responsibilities as well.

In support of the record, she has shared the album’s meditative lead single, “Fever in My Heart,” along with an accompanying video. Watch it below:

About the above track, Kugel said the following: “This song is about losing yourself, losing your mind and liking it. In some weird way it felt magical to feel completely out of place in reality. I felt like I had heightened senses, like I could feel a rising vibration in my heart. Everything was falling apart but I liked it. I felt alive. I had seen a glimpse of my true self and I knew her right away. I saw a reflection that wasn’t distorted for once, and I wanted to follow it through the looking glass to the other side where I could feel totally at peace. I hadn’t known that was possible before.”

Derealization will be released via Suicide Squeeze Records. Check out the full tracklist and album cover below:

I Want You Forgive Me Impromptu Fever In My Heart Words Don’t Mean Much Do It Or Don’t No Hard Feelings Big Talkin’ Paper Cutout Where Did You Go Corrner Town

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado