Beth Orton Shares Powerful New Video For “Forever Young”

Roy Lott July 13th, 2022 - 8:31 PM

Beth Orton has released the music video for her latest single, “Forever Young.” The song has a somber production with Orton’s eerie vocals with its visualizer showing images of spiritual women throughout time. The video is directed by Stephen Ellcock and Jonathan Reid-Edwards. Check it out below.

In a press release, Ellcock spoke about the music video. “Beth originally had the idea of looking at women as mystics and witchcraft as a form of spiritual connection rather than evil,” he said. “Running with this, we wanted to make something that took you on a journey both cosmic and macrocosmic, from outer to inner space and back again.”

“Forever Young” will be featured on her forthcoming album, Weather Alive, which will be released on September 23 via Partisan. Weather Alive will be Orton’s first album in five years, following 2016’s Kidsticks. Since her debut in 1993, this will be her eighth LP. She has received many accolades and nominations for her catalog including two Mercury prize nominations for her Trailer Park and Central Reservation respectfully. Along with being a singer-songwriter, she has also had her hand in some acting roles, with her last being Lightyears in 2015.