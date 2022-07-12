Holy Fawn Announces New Album Dimensional Bleed For September 2022 Release Alongside Summer 2022 Tour Dates, Share Title Track

Home News Skyy Rincon July 12th, 2022 - 2:41 PM

Genre-spanning band Holy Fawn has just announced the release of their new album Dimensional Bleed for September 9 via Wax Bodega. They have also just shared the title track and announced summer 2022 tour dates featuring support from Astronoid. Preorders can be made here.

Speaking about the album, guitarist Evan Phelps commented, “’Dimensional Bleed’ vaguely refers to a concept of multiple dimensions and timelines that could exist simultaneously. A lot of different media has alluded to this ideology, and I find the possibility of multiple dimensions intersecting and bleeding into others to be fascinating.” The song is eerie yet intricate, leaving listeners haunted by the desire to hit replay. The visualizer pairs well with the track as it is equally sinister and unsettling.

The tour will see Holy Fawn travel through New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island, Ohio and Michigan. The band will also make a stop in Illinois for their appearance at Riot Fest 2022. From there, they will move onto a tour of the UK, hitting Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and Bristol before closing out the trek in London at the 229.

Dimensional Bleed Tracklist

1. Hexsewn

2. Death Is A Relief

3. Lift Your Head

4. Empty Vials

5. Amaranthine

6. Dimensional Bleed

7. Sightless

8. Voice of Light

9. True Loss

10. Blood Memory

Holy Fawn Summer 2022 U.S. & UK Tour Dates Featuring Astronoid

8/31 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

9/2 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

9/3 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/4 Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar & Grill

9/6 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory at The Masquerade

9/7 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

9/8 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

9/9 Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

9/10 New York, NY @ Saint Vitus

9/11 Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

9/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

9/14 Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry

9/15 Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch

9/16 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/26 Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

9/27 Glasgow, UK @ The Garage (Attic)

9/28 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

9/29 Bristol, UK @ Exchange

9/30 London, UK @ 229