Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Announces Fall 2022 North American & European Tour Dates

Today, 07/10, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has announced his upcoming 2022 Fall North American and European tour with an opening show in Manchester at the New Century Hall. The ‘When the Lights Go’ tour will be in support of his forthcoming album of the same title set to be released on September 9th. ‘When the Lights Go’ will be Orlando Higginbottom’s second album under the electronic moniker.

The album is set to give listeners a deeply profound glimpse into Orlando’s personal life and has been set apart by its refined, elegant production and thought-provoking lyricism on singles like ‘Blood In The Water’, ‘Crosswalk’, ‘The Sleeper’, and ‘Forever’. Since the release of his debut album ‘Trouble’ 10 years ago Orlando has toured the globe, settled in Los Angeles for the past seven years, and earned a grammy nomination in 2020 for his collaboration with Bonobo- ‘Heartbreak’.

The upcoming tour will include dates in London, Paris, Amsterdam and will culminate with a show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY.

10/15 – New Century – Manchester, UK

10/18 – Heaven – London, UK

10/20 – Maroquenerie – Paris, FR

10/21 – ADE @ Melkweg – Amsterdam, NL

10/22 – Säälchen – Berlin, DE

11/03 – Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA

11/06 – The Independent – San Francisco, CA

11/09 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

11/10 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

11/11 – Society of Arts + Technology – Montreal, QC

11/13 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY