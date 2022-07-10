Dawes Unveil Dynamic New Song And Video “Ghost In The Machine”

Home News Lucy Yang July 10th, 2022 - 10:18 PM

Today’s news follows the newly released song Ghost In The Machine by Dawes! This new rhythmic single draws in an audience like no other!

“The words to this song are about the early days of a band,” says Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. “Playing small clubs and going on small tours. As hard as it is in the moment, it’s hard not to look back at those times through rose colored glasses. It’s all a lot more romantic now. And it’s also what built our foundational faith in what we do.

It’s the first time we’ve ever had a song with this kind of feel. We got Jonathan Wilson to play a second drum kit for the live take. Griffin and he switch off taking those drum breaks at the end. The solos were live on the floor and there’s no BGVs so other than extra percussion, a rhythm guitar, and an extra keyboard part, it’s all one live take…Feels like it’s gonna be a mainstay in the live show for a long time to come.” (Big Hassle Media)

The beat and overall pace of the song brings the audience on to their feet and head bobbing with each drum beat. Check out below for the full information on Dawes’ new tour schedule!

JULY

29 – Yuzawa, JP – Fuji Rock Festival *

AUGUST

1 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^

2 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater ^ (SOLD OUT)

4 – Houston, TX – Lawn at White Oak ^

5 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

6 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion ^

7 – Arvada, CO – Arvada Center for the Arts

8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre ^

9 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden ^

11 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

12 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park ^ (SOLD OUT)

13 – Seattle, WA – Marymoor Park ^

16 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater ^

18 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

19 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre ^

20 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

22 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^ (SOLD OUT)

23 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay ^

27 – Tisbury, MA – Beach Road Weekend *

28 – Bridgeview, IL – Sacred Rose *

28 – Chicago, IL – Chop Shop (Sacred Rose After Party)

SEPTEMBER

3-4 – Indianapolis, IN – All In Music & Arts Festival *

7 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre #

8 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island #

9 – Winston-Salem, NC – Gears and Guitars #

10 – Charleston, SC – The Windjammer #

11 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

13 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage #

14 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts #

16 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

17 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Vineyards #

18 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre #

19 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Civic Theatre #

21 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theatre #

22 – Lexington, KY – The Burl Outdoors #

23 – Memphis, TN – Overton Park Shell #

24 – Franklin, TN – Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival *

Check out mxdwn’s previous articles on Dawes’ latest activities!

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford