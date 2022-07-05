M For Montreal Announces Initial Lineup Featuring Fernie, Odreii, Lisa LeBlanc & More

Home News Skyy Rincon July 5th, 2022 - 5:45 PM

M For Montreal, the annual 4-day music event has announced its triumphant return with its initial 2022 lineup. The eight musicians on the initial lineup include queer R&B artist Fernie, urban soul singer Odreii, singer-songwriter Lisa LeBlanc, indie rock band Slow Down Molasses, universal pop artist Soran, syncretic pop artist Virginia B, introspective pop artist Ariane Roy and youth pop artist dee holt. Organizers of the event have created a special Spotify playlist including the featured artists songs. Access the playlist below!

The event has said that they are prioritizing variety and discovery of emerging artists with the goal of fostering musical talent and promoting “international development.” A statement on their website explains that the event is essential as it “brings together local and international music industry professionals” and “offers a rich musical program of more than one hundred artists at its annual gathering.”

M For Montreal will take place both in person and online, with the physical event scheduled for November 16 through 19 and the virtual option happening from November 9 and 10. There will be hundreds of music industry professionals that will be participating in the event’s conference portion.

Organizers are currently selling PRO badges which enables guests to access online and in-person networking events, conferences, panels, workshops, the Artists Lab as well as the Official Selection performances. The badges are currently being sold at an early bird rate of $80 CAD until September 6 when the prices will change to $100 CAD. Tickets can be purchased here.