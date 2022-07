Home News Karan Singh June 30th, 2022 - 10:59 AM

American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore has canceled the remainder of her 2022 tour dates. Earlier this month, while she was already on the road, the artist revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. Although the tour was scheduled to take place throughout July to support her new album, In Real Life, she recently expressed her need to rest and devote more time to her family. Read the full statement below:

All tickets will be refunded.