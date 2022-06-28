Sampa The Great Announces New Album As Above, So Below For September 2022 Release, Shares New Single “Never Forget”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 28th, 2022 - 4:12 PM

Zambian-born rapper and songwriter Sampa The Great has announced her latest album As Above, So Below for release later this year on September 9. She celebrates the announcement by sharing a single from the record entitled “Never Forget” which features Chef 187, Tio Nason and Mwanjé. Preorder the album here.

The music video is a love letter to Zambia, highlighting the richness of the country’s culture and heritage. The video was directed by Imraan Christian and features a plethora of colorful costumes, lively choreography and archival footage of Zambia in in 1970s. The song is intricate and mesmerizing, a perfect blend of poetry and rhythm.

Sampa commented on the song and videos cultural and personal significance, stating “‘Never Forget’ is an ode to Zamrock music, a genre born in the ’70s combining traditional Zambian music and psychedelic rock. In particular, the song focuses on kalindula music,” She continues,“I discovered Zamrock later in my life and was surprised that this music was known globally, yet not fully celebrated and acknowledged in Zambia today. It hit home for me as I felt similarities in my own journey, having had my career take off outside my birth country. I thought it was fitting to pay homage to those who came before me and merge past, present, and future through music and imagery; passing the baton from one generation to the next.”

As Above, So Below Tracklist

1. Shadows

2. Lane feat. Denzel Curry

3. Never Forget feat. Chef 187, Tio Nason, Mwanjé

4. Mask on feat. Joey Bada$$

5. BONA

6. Can I Live feat. W.I.T.C.H

7. Imposter Syndrome feat. James Sakala

8. Tilibobo

9. Lo Rain feat. Mwanjé

10. IDGAF feat. Kojey Radical

11. Let Me Be Great feat Angélique Kidjo