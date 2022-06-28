5 Seconds Of Summer’s Ashton Irwin Passed Out On Stage Due To Extreme Heat Exhaustion, Is Now Recovering

Home News Skyy Rincon June 28th, 2022 - 12:02 PM

According to NME, Australian pop rockers 5 Seconds of Summer had to end their Sunday show early due to drummer Ashton Irwin passing out onstage during the midway point of the band’s set. The group released a statement on their Instagram letting fans know that Irwin was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently recovering from heat exhaustion.

“Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and medical review,” reads the statement via the band’s Instagram story, “As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion. Thankfully, and most importantly, he is feeling OK and is recovering very well.”

5SOS was performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas on Sunday (June 26). Their set was cut short following the performance of their 2020 single “Lover Of Mine.” Fan-captured video shows a crew member delivering an oxygen tank to the drummer’s side as the band performs. After receiving medical advice, the band has had to reschedule their upcoming show in Rogers, Arkansas which was originally scheduled for tonight (June 28). The new date will be on July 26, and will serve as the closing date for their Take My Hand tour with fellow indie rock band Pale Waves.

Found the moment when a crew member handed an oxygen tank to Ashton 🙁 he gave us his best #TakeMyHandTheWoodlands #feelbetterashton @Tha5SOSFamily pic.twitter.com/GCOVJX0mCQ — emily saw calum❤️‍ (@Itsemigonzalez) June 27, 2022

The tour was named after the band’s recent single which is off their upcoming fifth studio album 5SOS5. The record is scheduled to release later this year on September 23.