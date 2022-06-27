Two Minutes to Late Night Cover Converge’s “The Broken Vow”

Two Minutes to Late Night has covered Converge’s 2001 song “The Broken Vow”. As reported by the Brooklyn Vegan, the group released a video which includes Botch members Dave Knudson and Dave Verellen, The Damned Things member Keith Buckley, former The Dillenger Escape Plan member Liam Wilson, Cave In member J.R. Conners and host of Two Minutes to Late Night Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds, chose to cover the song as part of their “Hardcore Summer” series. According to the video description, the series celebrates “all things mosh” and will be running for the rest of the summer.

The song, a hardcore ballad, is about the heart ache and loss of a toxic relationship. Fittingly, the video for the cover includes trippy visuals designed to elicit strong emotions from the viewer, and can be viewed here:

Mxdwn has previously covered the “Hardcore Summer” series in its articles. Fittingly, members of Converge have recently been involved with Two Minutes to Late Night’s cover of the 1995 Deadguy song “Apparatus”.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat