The Regrettes Release Creative Look At Our Daily Thoughts in Music Video For Latest Single “Barely On My Mind”

Coming at us with a new music video, The Regrettes discusses the relatable topic of our mind in their new single Barely On My Mind. Immediately diving into the video itself, the set is seen coursing through the streets of Brooklyn New York. Whilst walking together as a group, each member is having their own individual conversations inside their own heads. Already bringing such relatability and resonance with the majority of today’s population, this music video takes a masterfully crafted creative spin in the thoughts people have on the top of our heads.

Moving on to the beat of the music, there’s an overall upbeat tempo that organizes the transitions within the music video. Each member’s voice is transacting with one another like they are having a conversation together about having conversations inside their own minds. Very relatable.

“…captures the Regrettes’ effortless transformation from teenage punks into pop powerhouses.” -Rolling Stone

“halfway between Gwen Stefani’s modern pop era and No Doubt’s Rock Steady phase.” -Consequence

A surprising fact about the music video itself would be that this was filmed whilst battling an unseasonably cold gusty day with rough winds. Somehow, everyone in the video marched on to create such a great video.

Check out mxdwn’s previous article on the band’s latest activities & take a look at The Regrettes Current Tour Dates below:

Jun 27– Rough Trade East – London, England

Jun 29 –Castlefield Bowl – Manchester, England

Jul 1 – Rock Werchter Festival Rotselaar, Belgium

Jul 2 – Main Square Festival – Arras, France

Jul 3 – Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day – Bilbao, Spain

Jul 5 – La Riviera – Madrid, Spain (With Incubus)

Jul 6– Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

Jul 8– TRNSMT Festival – Glasgow, Scotland

Jul 9 – 2000 Trees – Cheltenham, England

Jul 10 – Montreux Jazz Festival – Montreux, Switzerland

Jul 23 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 26 – Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

Jul 27 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

Jul 28 – Lincoln Hall (Lolla Aftershow) – Chicago, IL (Support: Jackie Hayes)

Jul 29– Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

Jul 31– Allegheny County Summer Concert Series – Hampton Township, PA

Aug 2– The Magic Stick – Detroit, MI

Aug 3 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

Aug 4 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

Aug 6– Innovation Fest – Kansas City, MO

Aug 8 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

Aug 11 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

Aug 12 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

Aug 13 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

Aug 16 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

Aug 17– Fortune Sound Club – Vancouver, BC

Aug 18 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Aug 20 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

Sep 22–- Sep 25 –Firefly Music Festival – Dover, DE

Photo credit: Boston Schulz