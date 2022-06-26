Zella Day Debuts Candid New Single “Radio Silence” About Dealing With Unwanted Pregnancy

Home News Lucy Yang June 26th, 2022 - 10:18 AM

Today’s story follows Zella Day as she releases a new song just in time for the current uprising political climate in regards to abortion rights. Radio Silence voices the concerns of all women around America living today.

“’The body is not a thing, it’s a situation.’ It’s as if the world has turned its back on us at our most vulnerable, when we are faced with a decision that will change our lives forever.” (Broadway World)

Day has previously released other iconic albums in which she openly discusses a lot of pressing issues as a LA singer/songwriter to the new generation. Including: Golden, Dance For Love, Girls, Holocene and a remix of Golden. Combining her unique vocals, her new released song is described as raw and candid. Not only generating a resonance for women across the United States, this is also universally resonant.

As Day says, “I had life-threatening complications with a pregnancy three years ago, and I can’t even imagine what it would have been like had I not been given the freedom to make my own choices for myself and my body at that time. As Simone de Beauvoir wrote, ‘The body is not a thing, it’s a situation.’ It’s as if the world has turned its back on us at our most vulnerable, when we are faced with a decision that will change our lives forever.” (Broadway World)

Check out mxdwn’s previous article regarding Day’s latest activities which detail her collaboration with Lana Del Rey and Weyes Blood.



“This cover showed all three performers cross-legged on the floor, singing the verses and chorus of the song individually: with Weyes Blood handling the first verse, Lana Del Rey handling the second, and Day finishing off the song, although all three bring their harmonies together on the chorus. This Instagram video was captioned in anticipation of her scheduled Hollywood Bowl performance tonight.”