Phoebe Bridgers Leads “F*ck The Supreme Court” Chant During Glastonbury Festival Set

Chart-topping musician and four-time Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers led the crowd at the Glastonbury festival in England in a chant stating: “Fuck the Supreme Court” following the American government institution’s controversial overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

According to an article by Variety, Bridgers, who has long advocated for reproductive rights, expressed her disdain for the Supreme Court’s decision stating: “In all honesty, the festival is like super surreal and fun, but I’m having like the shittiest day,” she told the crowd. “Are there any Americans here? What wants to say ‘Fuck the Supreme Court’ on three?” After leading the previously discussed chant, Bridgers concluded her thoughts on the matter by stating: “Fuck that shit. Fuck America. Like, fuck you. All these irrelevant old motherfuckers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies.”

Early last month, Bridgers shared her personal experience with abortion in America in a post on Twitter. Additionally, she also provided her followers with information on ways to donate to organizations that support those that are in similarly difficult situations.

Bridgers, however, is just one of many musicians who have in recent times expressed disdain for the Supreme Court’s decision. Other notable acts include Pearl Jam, Bette Midler, Maren Morris and many others.

With the Glastonbury festival being one of the most popular music festivals, as well as the largest festival in England, there is a strong likelihood that there will be more discussion about this sensitive issue during the festival.

