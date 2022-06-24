King’s X Announces First New Album In 14 Years, Three Sides Of One, For September 2022 Release; Shares New Single “Let It Rain”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki June 24th, 2022 - 10:35 PM

KING’S X—a trio comprised of Doug “Dug” Pinnick, Ty Tabor and Jerry Gaskill—will release its 13th studio album, Three Sides Of One, on September 2, according to Blabbermouth. The band has been absent from the music scene for 14 years, but this revival alongside the release of “Let It Rain” is one that fans are very excited about.

The forward-thinking and genre-bending trio’s first record in 14 years is an exciting blend of classic KING’S X with a modern twist, and “Let It Rain” has some powerful influences from Led Zeppelin, Yes and Pink Floyd. The song has a mid-tempo feel, but the in-your-face rhythm section and the signature guitars make it a King’s X song. The lyrics are as moving as expected from such powerful musicians. The power in this song is undeniable. You can check out the brand-new track below.

The album Three Sides Of One will be available as a limited CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet and as a digital album. There will also be a limited deluxe 2LP+CD+LP booklet that includes a poster and hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork.

Three Sides Of One Tracklist:

01. Let It Rain

02. Flood Pt. 1

03. Nothing But The Truth

04. Give It Up

05. All God’s Children

06. Take The Time

07. Festival

08. Swipe Up

09. Holidays

10. Watcher

11. She Called Me Home

12. Every Everywhere