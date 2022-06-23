Wolf Alice Stuck in Los Angeles Due to Canceled Flight, Might Miss Glastonbury Set on Friday

Home News Karan Singh June 23rd, 2022 - 10:36 AM

Glastonbury 2022 is officially underway, but not without its share of challenges. English rock band Wolf Alice, who are scheduled to perform at the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Friday evening, have been stuck in Los Angeles since their flight was canceled today.

The band were in the United States to play supporting sets for the Bleachers (June 20) and Halsey (June 21), after which they planned on flying back home. Earlier this morning, however, the band tweeted the following:

Has anyone got a private jet in La? — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) June 23, 2022

Our flights been cancelled and we need to get to glastonbury not joking — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) June 23, 2022

According to NME, bassist Theo Ellis posted a story on Instagram around the same time that read, “Serious request, everything has been cancelled going out of LAX, we are in desperate need of a flight tonight. Anyone got a private jet? Lol but really not. Trynna get to a pyramid style stage”.

Additionally, the band posted on Instagram that “all flights have been cancelled.” Drummer Joel Amey then shared the original tweet, stating that they were “having a shocker.”

Spoke to soon having a shocker https://t.co/KDHWmMC43O — joel dilla (@joeldilla) June 23, 2022

The band is due to play at 4:45 pm tomorrow — hopefully they make it!