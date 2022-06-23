The Interrupters Release Hard-Hitting New Track “Jailbird” and Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh June 23rd, 2022 - 2:34 PM

Los Angeles punk outfit the Interrupters have dropped the third single for their upcoming album, In the Wild, scheduled for an August 5 release via Hellcat/Epitah Records. Listen to “Jailbird” below:

The band’s latest song gives listeners a taste of the album’s larger themes of survival and perseverance. Lead vocalist Aimee Interrupter has been transparent about her struggles with mental health and is now channeling her emotions through her music.

“This song is about feeling like a prisoner in my own mind. I’ve dealt with a lifetime of severe anxiety, insomnia, depression, PTSD, trichotillomania, and panic attacks,” Aimee Interrupter said. “This song is about how cycles can repeat. Thankfully, screaming these lyrics at the top of my lungs brings relief from the very hell I am singing about.”

After supporting Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour last year, The Interrupters are now co-headlining a tour across North America and Europe alongside Flogging Molly. Details about upcoming dates are listed below:

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

06/25 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

06/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

06/28 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

06/30 – New York, NY – Pier 17

07/01 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

07/02 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

07/03 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

08/07 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013*

08/08 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten*

08/09 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall*

08/11 – Tolmin, Slovenia – PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022*

08/12 – Igea Marina, Italy – Bay Fest 2022*

08/13 – Linz, Austria – Tabakfabrik Linz*

08/16 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt*

08/17 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle*

08/20 – Tiverton, United Kingdom – Beautiful Days Festival 2022*

08/21 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Marble Factory*

08/23 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City*

08/24 – Leeds, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Leeds*

08/29 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy*

08/31 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland Ballroom*

09/02 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute*

09/03 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Brixton*

09/09 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors

09/10 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

09/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors – The Lot

09/13 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

09/14 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

09/16 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

09/17 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

09/21 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/23 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union

09/24 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre

09/25 – Las Vegas, CA – Mandalay Bay Beach Stage

*The Interrupters will appear in the UK and various festivals separate from the Flogging Molly co-headline tour.