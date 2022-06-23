The Interrupters Release Hard-Hitting New Track “Jailbird” and Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Los Angeles punk outfit the Interrupters have dropped the third single for their upcoming album, In the Wild, scheduled for an August 5 release via Hellcat/Epitah Records. Listen to “Jailbird” below:
The band’s latest song gives listeners a taste of the album’s larger themes of survival and perseverance. Lead vocalist Aimee Interrupter has been transparent about her struggles with mental health and is now channeling her emotions through her music.
“This song is about feeling like a prisoner in my own mind. I’ve dealt with a lifetime of severe anxiety, insomnia, depression, PTSD, trichotillomania, and panic attacks,” Aimee Interrupter said. “This song is about how cycles can repeat. Thankfully, screaming these lyrics at the top of my lungs brings relief from the very hell I am singing about.”
After supporting Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour last year, The Interrupters are now co-headlining a tour across North America and Europe alongside Flogging Molly. Details about upcoming dates are listed below:
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann
06/25 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
06/26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
06/28 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl
06/30 – New York, NY – Pier 17
07/01 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion
07/02 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark
07/03 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage
08/07 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Poppodium 013*
08/08 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten*
08/09 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall*
08/11 – Tolmin, Slovenia – PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY 2022*
08/12 – Igea Marina, Italy – Bay Fest 2022*
08/13 – Linz, Austria – Tabakfabrik Linz*
08/16 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt*
08/17 – Hamburg, Germany – Markthalle*
08/20 – Tiverton, United Kingdom – Beautiful Days Festival 2022*
08/21 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Marble Factory*
08/23 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Rock City*
08/24 – Leeds, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Leeds*
08/29 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Academy*
08/31 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – Barrowland Ballroom*
09/02 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute*
09/03 – London, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Brixton*
09/09 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors
09/10 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater
09/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors – The Lot
09/13 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
09/14 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
09/16 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater
09/17 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
09/21 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/23 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union
09/24 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre
09/25 – Las Vegas, CA – Mandalay Bay Beach Stage
*The Interrupters will appear in the UK and various festivals separate from the Flogging Molly co-headline tour.