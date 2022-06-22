Peaches Announces More Teaches of Peaches Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott June 22nd, 2022 - 10:00 PM

Pop star Peaches has announced a new leg of North American headlining shows this fall. The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour will kick off with two back-to-back nights at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. August 12 and 13. Other stops include Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Washington D.C., Atlanta and New Orleans before concluding on August 30 in Miami, FL. Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 am local time. VIP Packages will also be available. More information on ticket prices and packages can be via the artists website. See the full tour itenarary below.

The tour is in celebration of the 22nd anniversary of her second studio album Teaches of Peaches. The album spawned the singles “Lovertits,” “Set It Off” and “Rock Show.” The Guardian listed it as one of their 1000 Albums to Hear Before You Die list and as one of the 100 Best Albums of the 21st Century. In a recent interview with Clash Music, Peaches spoke about the legacy on the album, including her song “Fuck the Pain Away.” It’s a legacy that changed my life,” she said. “I made it in my bedroom with just a few ideas and schemes that I thought I’ll just get them out. But I never thought that they would reach beyond my bedroom and a few friends. But it’s fucking worldwide now, and blows my mind,” she admits, giving a knowing smile.”

Peaches and her second LP shaped the mold of what pop is now today.

Peaches 2022 Tour Dates:

08/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

08/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

08/14 – Las Vegas, NV – AREA15

08/15 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

08/17 – Denver, CO – Summit

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

08/20 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

08/21 – Chicago, IL – Metro

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

08/24 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

08/25 – Richmond, VA – The National

08/26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

08/27 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

08/29 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

08/30 – Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell