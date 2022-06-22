First Aid Kit Returns with ABBA-Inspired New Track, “Angel”

Home News Karan Singh June 22nd, 2022 - 2:16 PM

Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit is back with a new song! Sisters Johanna and Klara Söderberg haven’t released original music since 2019’s “Strange Beauty,” a tribute to the late Dave Berman. On an equally compassionate note, “Angel” addresses appreciation from a different angle. Check out the song and video (directed by frequent collaborator Mats Udd) below:

“Angel” is a confident expression of vulnerability and will give strength to those who need it most. The vocal elegance put on display is reassuring and convincing of the larger message that is sewed into this floral composition.

First Aid Kit said the following about their latest release: “It feels special to release a song after such a long hiatus. Today we’re so thrilled to finally share our new track ‘Angel’ – a hopeful tune for these crazy times about accepting other people even if you don’t always see eye to eye. It’s also about being kinder to yourself. We wanted it to feel really big, but vulnerable at the same time, something you can cry to and dance to as well.”

The duo’s new single coincides with their return to Glastonbury this Friday. They have also been working on their fifth studio package, which will follow their live album Who by Fire, a 2021 tribute to Leonard Cohen.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna