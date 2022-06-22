DJO Announces New Album Decide For September 2022 Release, Shares New Single “Change”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 22nd, 2022 - 7:35 PM

DJO, the musical project of famed Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, has announced a new upcoming album entitled Decide. The project is set to drop on September 16, self-released through AWAL. In promotion of the album, DJO has shared the lead single off of Decide, “Change.”

The new album, a follow-up to Djo’s acclaimed 2019 project Twenty Twenty, has been described as detailing Joe Keery’s life throughout his twenties, promising high quality singer-songwriter lyricism and deep reflections on his growth and relationships. Produced by Adam Thein and recorded throughout the pandemic, Decide boasts a wide range of musical influences, recieving inspiration from hyperpop, psychedelia, new wave, as well as symphonic 70’s rock.

Lead single “Change” offers the first taste of what fans may expect going into the upcoming release. A groovy but mellow track, “Change” takes inspiration both from Funk and Psychedelic music, citing with Parliament Funkadelic and T. Rex serving as the track’s main influences. Synths and digitally processed drums dominate the soundscape that serves as a canvas for Keery’s vocals, with the chorus singing “Somethings happening to me, A passing glance I see, In your eyes, The man that I could be.”

Listen to “Change” via YouTube below.

Joe Keery’s former band, Post Animal, has continued to release studio albums after his departure, including 2022’s Love Gibberish and 2020’s Forward Motion Godyssey.