The Libertines Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of Up The Bracket For October 2022 Release Featuring 65 Previously Unreleased Recordings

Renowned English rock band The Libertines have announced that they will be releasing a 20th anniversary edition of their 2002 debut album Up The Bracket. The new edition of the classic project is set to release on October 21 via Rough Trade, and has been made available for pre-order here.

The full super-deluxe version of the project will include tracks on Vinyl LPs, CDs, as well as Cassette. The boxset will include a DVD with HD videos of some of the album’s greatest hits, including its title track. Fans who buy the 20th Anniversary Edition of Up The Bracket will be able to hear not only a complete remaster of the original project, but also 65 previously unreleased recordings, including unreleased B-sides, live recordings and takes, radio sessions, as well as demos. Far from being a simple re-issuing of old material, this new edition of the 2002 project will provide a powerful opportunity for fans to gain a deeper understanding of the album and how it came to be.

Every CD, Vinyl, and Cassette in the set all contain different portions of the deluxe album, with the first 2 Vinyl being dedicated to the remaster, the third Vinyl holding demos, the Casette and second CD being dedicated primarily to demos, and the first CD being dedicated to studio outtakes. See the full tracklist below.

Vinyl 1 ‘Up The Bracket’ Remastered 2022 (Black Vinyl)

1. Vertigo

2. Death On The Stairs

3. Horrorshow

4. Time For Heroes

5. Boys In The Band

6. Radio America

7. Up The Bracket

8. Tell The King

9. The Boy Looked At Johnny

10. Begging

11. The Good Old Days

12. I Get Along

Vinyl 2 – ‘100 Club Live 4/10/02’ (White Vinyl) 1. Horrorshow 2. Vertigo 3. The Delaney 4. What A Waster 5. Begging 6. Time For Heroes 7. Death On The Stairs 8. Boys In The Band 9. I Get Along

Cassette – Early Demos

1. I Get Along – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

2. Time For Heroes – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

3. Never Never – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

4. Horror Show – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

5. Boys In The Band – 12/01 – Nomis Demo

6. Up The Bracket – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

7. Begging – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

8. What A Waster – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

9. Skint & minted – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

10. General Smuts – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

11. Bangkok – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

12. Mayday – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

13. Mr Finnegan – 01/02 – Nomis Demo

14. Tell The King – 25/1/02 – Demo

15. Death On The Stairs – 25/1/02 – Demo

16. Time For Heroes – 1/3/02 – Demo

17. I Get Along – 1/3/02 – Demo

18. Horror Show – 1/3/02 – Demo

19. Boys In The Band – 1/3/02 – Demo

20. General Smuts – 1/3/02 – Demo

Vinyl 3 – ‘Unheard Demos 2002’

1. Vertigo (Demo)

2. The Boy Looked At Johnny (Demo)

3. Death On The Stairs

4. All At Sea (Demo)

5. Wolfman (Demo)

6. Horror Show

7. Plan A (Demo)

CD 1 – Album Studio Outtakes

1. Up The Bracket – Take 4

2. Vertigo – Take 2

3. The Ha Ha Wall – Take 1

4. Horror Show – Take 3

5. Bangkok – Take 1

6. Time For Heroes – Take 3

7. Begging – Take 1

8. What A Waster – Take 1

9. Breck Road Lover – Take 1

10. Never Never – Take 2

11. Tell The King – Take 1

12. The Domestic – Take 1

13. Don’t Talk To Me – Take 1

14. The Wolfman – Take 2

15. Radio America – Take 2

16. The Good Old Days – Take 1

17. The 7 Deadly Sins – Take 3

18. Sweets – Take 4

19. Mocking Bird – Take 6

20. Boys In The Band – Take 1

21. Skag & Bone Man – Take 2

CD 2 – Demos/Radio Sessions/B-Sides/Live

1. Vertigo – Demo

2. The Boy Looked At Johnny – Demo

3. Death On The Stairs – Demo

4. Horror Show – Demo

5. All At Sea (Misty) – Demo

6. Wolfman – Demo

7. Plan A – Demo

8. Up The Bracket – Evening Session

9. Boys In The Band – Evening Session

10. Time For Heroes – Evening Session

11. I Get Along/Mayday – Evening Session

12. Jo Whiley – Christmas Live Lounge

13. Skag & Bone Man – Up The Bracket B-Side

14. The Delaney – Up The Bracket B-Side

15. Plan A – Up The Bracket B-Side

16. General Smuts (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

17. Bangkok (Demo) – Time For Heroes – B-Side

18. Mr. Finnegan (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

19. Sally Brown (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

20. The 7 Deadly Sins (Demo) – Time For Heroes B-Side

21. Up The Bracket – Live at The ICA – 3/6/02

22. Mayday – Live at Nottingham Rock City – 30/10/02

23. Begging – Live at Divan Du Monde, paris – 7/11/02

24. The Boy Looked At Johnny – Live at Divan Du Monde, Paris – 7/11/02

25. Death On The Stairs – Alt Guitar Version