The Libertines Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of Up The Bracket For October 2022 Release Featuring 65 Previously Unreleased Recordings

Renowned English rock band The Libertines have announced that they will be releasing a 20th anniversary edition of their 2002 debut album Up The Bracket. The new edition of the classic project is set to release on October 21 via Rough Trade, and has been made available for pre-order here.
The full super-deluxe version of the project will include tracks on Vinyl LPs, CDs, as well as Cassette. The boxset will include a DVD with HD videos of some of the album’s greatest hits, including its title track. Fans who buy the 20th Anniversary Edition of Up The Bracket will be able to hear not only a complete remaster of the original project, but also 65 previously unreleased recordings, including unreleased B-sides, live recordings and takes, radio sessions, as well as demos. Far from being a simple re-issuing of old material, this new edition of the 2002 project will provide a powerful opportunity for fans to gain a deeper understanding of the album and how it came to be.
Every CD, Vinyl, and Cassette in the set all contain different portions of the deluxe album, with the first 2 Vinyl being dedicated to the remaster, the third Vinyl holding demos, the Casette and second CD being dedicated primarily to demos, and the first CD being dedicated to studio outtakes. See the full tracklist below.