PREMIERE: Paul Leary (Butthole Surfers) Dropped Kaleidoscopic Music Video for “The Birds Are Dying” From Reissued Debut LP The History of Dogs

Paul Leary, a musician and music producer, has dropped another trippy yet colorful music video for his tune “The Birds Are Dying.” The latest tune to be taken from his recently re-released edition of his debut LP, The History of Dogs.

The History of Dogs, Leary’s debut album, was released in 1991 through Rough Trade America. The album was Leary’s first solo release after breaking away from his rock band, Butthole Surfers, as a solo artist. Songs on the album included “Too Many People,” “Speedo Man,” “How Much Longer,” and “He’s Working Overtime.” Fans should not be surprised by the surreal music video for his track “The Birds Are Dying,” given that the LP’s genres included kaleidoscopic and unconventional rock. Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise officially release the reissue today.

Paul Leary’s re-released song, “The Birds Are Dying,” exclusively premiering with Mxdwn Music gives viewers a typically inspired Leary-type video. A colorful and shapely video that pretty much dazes the eyes staring too long at it. The kaleidoscope design of the video makes for a fun and bizarre watch though it distracts from how sad the song is truly sad.

“Nature is cruel. We humans have only added to the cruelty. ‘The Birds Are Dying’ came from a dark period of my life. I still think about those birds, looking for a place to hide. I, too, was looking for a place to hide,” said Leary.

Check out the premiere music video of “The Birds Are Dying” below right now.