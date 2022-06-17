Mr.phylzzz Shares New Video For “Mr. Entertainer”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 17th, 2022 - 10:56 PM

The Chicago-based noise rock outfit mr.phylzzz has released a music video for their track “Mr. Entertainer.” The track comes off of the band’s latest record, Cancel Culture Club, originally released on CD on June 7. The project is set to be made available on digital platforms this August. Cancel Culture Club has been made available for purchase here.

“Mr. Entertainer,” written by the band’s mastermind and frontman Clinton Jacob, is a stunning display of everything that mr.phylzzz is known for. The track opens up with a dark and distorted guitar riff that plays before Jacob begins to softly sing, before letting out a ferocious yell that causes the band to explode behind the main riff, adding drums and louder guitars. The track goes on to have cycles of subtle and quiet moments, as well as moments of great loudness and intensity, culminating with a fierce and intense guitar solo that helps bring the track to its close.

The music video, directed by Kenny 5 of Majic Robot Films, for the track shows the band performing this track alongside distorted and dark imagery. Fitting for the haunting and distorted nature of the music, the entire music video, is shown through distorted and black and white filters, making it very difficult to see what is going on for much of the video. Watch the music video for “Mr. Entertainer” via YouTube below.

Cancel Culture Club, the second album the band has made after signing with Amphetamine Reptile, follows their previous record, Penitent Curtis.