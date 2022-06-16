Ex-Machine Head Drummer Dave McClain Says Fans Don’t Need to Know Why He Left The Band

Home News Cait Stoddard June 16th, 2022 - 11:17 PM

Dave McClain is a former Machine Head and current Sacred Reich drummer who was a guest on a the Talk Louder podcast which is hosted by veteran music journalist Metal Dave Glessner and metal vocalist Jason McMaster. During an interview on the podcast show McClain was asked why he left Metal Head.

“It was just time. And to sit there and talk about all the things that led up to that… It’s kind of like just stuff that I would tell you guys in a private [setting], but I think for people who… Because I love when people come up to me with Machine Head albums — any album. It’s amazing. For me to have been… ‘Cause those records — specifically The More Things Change… and then Through The Ashes [Of Empires] and The Blackening — those records were a part of people’s lives, and that’s something that, being a musician, when that happens, that’s the lucky part… So for me to talk that stuff that led up for me personally to leave, it was just something that… I talk about it with my friends, all my friends, and I will tell people or whatever, but just for fans and everything, I think it’s probably better for them, if they wanna stay a fan of Metal Head or whatever — totally, man.” said McClain

After leaving Metal Head McClain rejoined the thrash band Scared Reich in December 2018 and a year later the band recorded its first album in 23 years Awakening in 2019.