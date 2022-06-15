Rolling Loud New York Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Headliners A$AP Rocky, Nicki Minaj & Future

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2022 - 9:50 PM

-Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Rolling Loud New York 2022 Festival will continue with its streak of booking some of the biggest stars. Nicki Minaj will be headlining the event for the first time, making her first appearance since Minaj came out during Future’s headlining set in Miami 2018. A$AP Rocky returns for his third straight appearance since headlining the Rolling Loud New York in 2019 and coming out as a special guest during 50 Cent’s set in 2021. Finally, Future returns to headline another Rolling Loud event,he closed out a memorable Rolling Loud California in 2021 and will headline Rolling Loud Miami and Rolling Loud Toronto before making his appearance in New York.

Other than the headliners there is an all-star lineup of famous names. Fans will have a chance to see Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Moneybagg Yo, Lil TJay, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Tecca, Fivio Foreign, BIA, Bktherula, DreamDoll, Kali, Lakeyah, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe.

Led by its founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud is on a mission to top their massively successful 2021. Stay tuned for more announcements as the event continues to show people live music experiences in hip-hop and beyond. Also Rolling Loud will be expanding its brand into international territory this year, hosting its first ever festivals in Europe and Canada.

The announcement of Rolling Loud New York 2022 comes hot on the heels of the festival’s reveal of Rolling Loud Toronto, featuring an international array of A-listers including Future, WizKid, and Dave. Rolling Loud starts its international expansion this summer, with Rolling Loud Portugal (July 6-8th, 2022) and fest in the Netherlands (July 1st-3rd).

Tickets for Rolling Loud New York 2022 go on sale June 17th at 12p.m.

