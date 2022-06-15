Philip Anselmo & Gary Hold Cover Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2022 - 9:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The official video for the cover of Motorhead’s song Ace of Spades by Philip H. Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA),Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER),Chuck Garric (ALICE COOPER),Sacha Dunable (INTRONAUT),Nick Oliveri (STÖNER, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, KYUSS),Dwid Hellion (INTEGRITY),and Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine (HOWLING GIANT) can be seen on YouTube.

The track is from from the new Motorhead tribute album, Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead, that will be released on June 19 under the new in-house label, Psycho Waxx, which is created by the founders of Psycho Las Vegas Festival.

Ace Of Spades is one of rock and roll’s most cherished anthems. Covering the wild ode to gamblers everywhere and that is why Psycho Waxx proposed this sacred rite, it was asked of Psycho Las Vegas’s most prestigious and skilled musicians to step up to make this iconic tune sound clean and loud.

Every rock musician on the song helps bring a different memory of the late singer Lemmy. Anselmo’s deep vocals compliments Hellion’s loud howls while Holt’s guitar playing gives the track a thrilling metallic edge. If you hear a desert rock vibe with a heavy dose of hardcore in it, that is Oliveri showing off his skills. Kelley and Kyle Juett from MOTHERSHIP contribute to the insanity by making rhythms that are capable of jolting the veins of those who are listening.

Wheeler’s and Polzine’s help by creating a crushing noise of rock and roll to help keep things together by bringing in a huge musical vibe. With Dunable’s showing off his guitar playing and Garric’s sweet bass riffs, this is how a band can make one of the most memorable rock and metal cover songs.