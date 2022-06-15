Georgia Investigators Seek Testimony From Kanye West’s Former Publicist Over 2020 Incident

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2022 - 12:21 AM

During last years election Kanye West‘s former publicist Trevian Kutti allegedly forced Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman to admit to Trump’s voter fraud statements or face severe punishment. Due to the alleged threats Freeman called the police to report the incident. When the officers arrive they suggested Freeman and Kutti resolve their matters at the police department and during that time the investigators saw the body cam footage of Kutti allegedly threatening Freeman.

According to the court filing Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney F. McDonald Wakeford wrote “The identity of these third parties, as well as the nature and extent of their relationships to the Witness [Kutti] or other persons publicizing disproven allegations of election fraud, are known only by the Witness [Kutti].”

Today, Georgia investigators are seeking to get testimonies from Kutti and several other witnesses sometime this week. Also several current and former officials from the Georgia secretary of states office have been asked to testify. According to CNN former investigator Frances Watson who would have been allegedly praised by Donald Trump for finding fraud and chief operating officer Gabe Sterling, who allegedly begged Trump to aggravate the election officials and their families are expected to testify.

Although Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ will be focusing on the alleged attempts from Trump and his team to overturn the results from the 2020 election, Kutti remains to be the main focus in the investigation. Before last months seating a special grand jury, Willis’ and her team have already spoken to over 50 witnesses and is planning to have a dozen more witnesses to testify.