DISPATCH Announces Only The Wild Ones Weekend Concert Vacation in Mexico Featuring Guster, G. Love, Amythyst and More

The indie/roots band Dispatch has announced a concert destination weekend vacation entitled Only The Wild Ones Weekend. The 4 day destination, created in partnership with Cloud 9 Adventures, will take place at the Sapphire Resort & Spa in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, lasting from December 2 to December 6.

The destination will feature a set of three different shows from Dispatch, backed by O.A.R., and Guster. Each of these bands will also perform an acoustic show. G. Love and Amythyst Kiah will also both be performing 2 shows each, while Leilani Wolfgramm and Emelise will be performing single shows. See the flyer below via Instagram for a list of acts at the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only The Wild Ones Weekend (@otwoweekend)

A press release from the venue states that each of the shows are set to take place in open-air venues inside of the resort near the ocean, with room allowing for dancing and wait service. The main stage for the event will be on the beach and poolside gazebo. The festival promises an experience that extends far beyond a simple concert – boasting activities, contests, workshops, games and even yoga. See the promotional video released via YouTube below.

Passes for the destination are set to be available to buy on June 15 here. The all-inclusive package for the destination will sell at $1,849 per person.

Dispatch has previously released an album in 2021 titled Break Our Fall.

