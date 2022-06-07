Regina Spektor Releases Soothing Song “Loveology” From Upcoming Album and Announces US Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Federico Cardenas June 7th, 2022 - 3:55 PM

Russian-American singer-songwriter and musician Regina Spekor has released yet another offering off her upcoming album Home, Before and After. The new track, titled “Loveology,” was released alongside an official lyric video. Home, Before and After is set to release June 24 via Warner Records. Coinciding with the release of the new track is an announcement for Regina Spektor’s Fall 2022 tour.

While the song is only now being officially released, Spektor had originally debuted the track live on Late Night with Seth Meyers. In a statement, the musician notes that “With ‘Loveology,’ I wrote it and then played it once or twice live.”

She describes the type of song “that I’m really glad exists, but I can’t record it because every time I try, it just doesn’t feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason both ‘Loveology’ and ‘Raindrops’ felt so right this time and I’m so glad I was finally able to put them on a record.”

The track is notably softer and more melancholic than the previous singles off of Home, Before and After. For the most part, this track consists of Spektor’s voice and her piano, with an entire section slowed down where the singer brilliantly uses few words to tell a story of love and heartbreak – “Love-ology, kiss-ology, stay-ology, please-ology… Love-ology, love-ology, I’m sorry-ology, forgive me-ology.” Watch the music video for “Loveology” via YouTube below.

Regina Spektor’s tour for Fall of 2022 is set to kick off on October 9 with a show in Chicago. The artist will go on to hit various cities, including Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville, San Francisco and other, concluding with a performance in Los Angeles on October 27. See the full list of Fall tour dates below.

Regina Spektor Fall 2022 Tour Dates

10/9 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

10/11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/14 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

10/15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

10/16 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theatre

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz