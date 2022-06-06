Big Thief Issue Statement About Band’s Decision To Perform In Tel Aviv

Home News Roy Lott June 6th, 2022 - 7:44 PM

Indie-rock band Big Thief recently announced their first-ever shows in Tel Aviv set for July. The country is the hoe of bassist Max Oleartchik. With the announcement, the band also explained why they have decided to play in the country. In a lengthy Instagram post, the band wrote “Over the last seven years we’ve traveled constantly around 3 of our members’ home country, the United States, meeting each other’s families and childhood friends and sharing in the joys and sorrows of a complicated, beautiful and tumultuous.” They acknowledge the controversies around the country and expressed on where they currently stand.

“We are well aware of the cultural aspect of the BDS movement and the desperate reality of the Palestinian people. In terms of where we fit into the boycott, we don’t claim to know where the moral high ground lies and we want to remain open to other people’s perspectives and to love beyond disagreement.” The band then noted that proceeds from their shows “will be donated to NGOs that provide medical and humanitarian aid to Palestinian children, including joint efforts between Palestinians and Israelis working together for a better future.” See the band’s full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Thief (@bigthiefmusic)

The group is currently on the road in support of their critically acclaimed double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, which was released in February.