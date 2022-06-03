Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck Announce New Album For July 2022 Release

Home News Mohammad Halim June 3rd, 2022 - 5:54 PM

English guitarist Jeff Beck is teaming up with all time actor Johnny Depp for an album fans of music and movies are eager to hear! The court case involving Depp and actress Amber Heard has been trending all over the internet for weeks now, and it wasn’t until two days ago, June 1, where the Virginia ruling favored Depp-winning against Heard. Along with his win, Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages. He is also already on his way to perform in his next movie.

In celebration, Depp took over the stage with Beck at Gateshead England last night, as two of his friends announced an upcoming album, according to Consequence Sound. Beck went on to say about the connection he and Depp made over the years, “I’m going to take this opportunity to tell you that I met this guy five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

Though no name of the album or specific release date has been mentioned, fans speculate that they must have heard a sample of the music last night, as Depp and Beck performed a track about Hedy Lamar. They also covered a number of tracks from Marvin Gaye’s ““What’s Going On,” Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” and John Lennon’s “Isolation,”. You can view the full concert of Beck and Depp below!

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat