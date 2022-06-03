Former Rock N’ Roll Magazine Creem Relaunched as a Website and Quarterly Print Magazine

Home News Megan Mandatta June 3rd, 2022 - 10:45 AM

Creem, the rock n’ roll magazine, makes its grand debut with digitally archived issues from 1969-1989 available now. They will offer a quarterly print magazine beginning this fall with subscription sign-ups starting now.

Various rock n’ roll stars have commented on the return of the magazine and returned comments on its original issues. Michael Stripe notes, “Most people want to fit in somewhere. I wasn’t going to find it in my high school. I found it in CREEM Magazine.”

Creem was founded in Detroit in 1969 operating underground before launching on a national scale. Thurston Moore notes, “Having a certain sense of humor in the rock’n’roll culture – CREEM nailed it in a way that nobody else has. It informed a lot of people’s sensibilities.”

The magazine boasts over 224 issues and 69,000 photos, articles, and reviews covering new artists, hot music, and various updates within the rock community. Even the iconic Kurt Cobain loved the magazine noting, “I’ll just retire to Mexico or Yugoslavia with a few hundred dollars, grow potatoes, and learn the history of rock through back issues of Creem.”

The original writing staff’s work from Lester Bangs, Cameron Crowe, Patti Smith, Greil Marcus, Lisa Robinson, Susan Whitall, Dave Marsh, Robert Christgau, and Jaan Uhelszki.