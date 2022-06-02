Beth Hart Releases Second Video Without Audio, “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You”

Home News Karan Singh June 2nd, 2022 - 7:12 PM

American singer-songwriter Beth Hart has returned with another silent music video. Just months after the release of an audioless recording of her singing Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog,” she is back for seconds. This time, it’s her rendition of “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You,” also originally by Zeppelin and also mute. Watch it below:

The legal constraints behind this odd release have yet to be disclosed, though fans have access to the audio as well as the video of the songs. Putting them together is now up to them and uploads that combine the two have already begun surfacing online (Though the version of “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” in the video is apparently different from Hart’s official audio release).

“I am so proud of you, how smart you guys were to link up the music with the ‘Black Dog’ video,” Hart said in a video for her fans. “So this next one is also with no audio and it’s ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You.’” Regarding her latest release, the Grammy-nominated artist added, “This one is really based with [sicc] my relationship with my Dad – love and hate and abandonment and the thing that love does to you.”

The video features Hart in all her elegance moving in and out of frames of wavy psychedelic filters. The original cover is from her most recent album, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, which, as the name suggests, is a homage to the iconic British rock band who were also among Hart’s greatest musical influences.

There’s no way to know if and when Hart will clear up the issues surrounding this project, but if she continues to release silent music videos, her fans will surely put two and two together.