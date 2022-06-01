Nails’ Taylor Young’s Solo Death Metal Project Zous Shares EP

Home News Megan Mandatta June 1st, 2022 - 12:19 PM

Taylor Young, formerly a member of Nails and currently a member of Twitching Tongues, has released a solo death metal project titled Zous with a debut EP Pandemicon in 2020 and a newer one recently.

Young has created these EP’s in conjunction with Regional Justice Center, Drain, Section H8, Age of Apocolypse and various others. This new EP is No Ground to Give on Closed Casket Activities. These EP’s feature vocals from “Death/Autopsy’s Chris Reifert (on “Event Horizon”) and From Ashes Rise’s Brad Boatright (who also mastered the EP, on “Stepped On”), as well as noise by Full of Hell’s Dylan Walker (on “Pray A Lie” and “Stepped On”) and guitar solos by Gridlink’s Takafumi Matsubara (on “Coup De Main”) and the prolific Leon Del Muerte of too many bands to name (on “Authoriticon”),” reports the Brooklyn Vegan.

The full EP can be found here.