Glastonbury Festival 2022 to Broadcast Pyramid Sets in Ultra-High Definition for the First Time by BBC

The BBC has recently announced the upcoming Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid Stade will be streamed in Ultra High Definition for the first time allowing viewers to feel more immersed in the performance. Headlining performances include those from Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross with presenters including Lauren Laverne, Jo Wiley, Clara Amfo, Jack Saunders and Huw Stephens.

NME reports the broadcast is set to take place on BBC One/Two, BBC iPlayer and online from June 24 through June 26. The article continues describing the Glastonbury: 50 Years & Counting main festival as, “a kaleidoscopic portrait of Glastonbury and its social and musical history is given through the testimony of its principal curators, Michael and Emily Eavis, as well as artists who have appeared there”.

The full lineup for the 2022 festival can be found here.

“I’m very proud of the BBC’s long history of broadcasting from Glastonbury, the highlight of our Summer of Live Music,” comments Lorna Clarke, BBC’s director of music. “Our coverage this year will be our most extensive to date, with over 35 hours of programming across BBC One, Two, Three and Four, and over 40 hours on BBC iPlayer – in addition to digital live streams from the five biggest festival stages. We’ll also have wall-to-wall coverage on the BBC’s pop radio networks and BBC Sounds – with over 60 hours of broadcasts from the festival itself. For the first time, we’ll be showing sets from the Pyramid stage in Ultra High Definition, a fantastic progression in our Glastonbury story, which aims to help audiences access every epic musical moment.”