Little Boots & Tia Kofi Cover Sharon Brown’s “I Specialise In Love”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 29th, 2022 - 5:55 PM

Tia Kofi, the famous drag queen best known for her star role in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 2 and Little Boots- the English electro pop singer and dj are collaborating for the ultimate remix of the classic “I Specialize In Love”.

Sharon Brown, the classic and iconic singer and musician, is known for singing the classic song. She released it in 1982 by Profile Records, and has been a hit since, hitting the top of the billboard. The track was also something never done before- a song of 7 minutes. The track starts off with a banger completely reminiscent of the beginning of the new decade-80’s rock and jazz. It’s not until about minute where Brown starts the pre-chorus: “I specialize in love, I’ll make you feel like new. I specialize in love, let me work on you.”

While there are certain parts of the song that my seem repetitive are completely dominated by the killer beats and the Brown’s harmonization, especially with her backup singers. Even in between choruses, Brown uses all her might, “If you think you’ve been mistreated, you can come to me. If you feel you’re being cheated, you can come to me.”

In the cover, however, Kofi and Little Boots start off with the first verse of the song. Throughout the song, Kofi and Little Boots take turns singing, but together, they compliment each other nicely. The beat of the song is faster and harder. Perfect for any fan of the original classic.

See our take on Little Boots’ single “Jump“!