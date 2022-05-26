Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield Perform National Anthem at Eighth Annual Metallica Night

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 1:04 PM

Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield of Metallica performed the National Anthem at the eighth annual Metallica Night. The National Anthem of course had a metal twist to the original sound of the song.

“It’s a tradition that we’ve missed the last two seasons, so we’re really excited for the return of Metallica Night at Oracle Park with our hometown baseball team, the San Francisco Giants,” Metallica noted in a statement. “This year marks the eighth time we’ll take the field for the National Anthem, first pitch, and a few other pre-game shenanigans.”

Metallica Night was put on in collaboration with the San Francisco Giants on May 24. Hammett and Hetfield weren’t the only ones getting in on the fun, blabbermouth writes that Robert Trujillo “delivered the ‘Play Ball’ announcement.”

“It’s great. It’s a lot of fun,” Hammett said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to interact with our home team, hometown, and interact with the people of the Bay Area in San Francisco. And for me, it’s a lot of fun to be able to play the national anthem.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado