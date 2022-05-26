Australian Musician and Composer JG Thirlwell Brings Back “Silver Manis” to Woodstock

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 12:19 PM

JG Thirlwell is set to perform “Silver Mantis” in front of a live audience at the Tinker Street Cinema on June 11. . This iconic 50-minute-long blend of acoustics and pops of electric will be an enormous feat.

The performance will be exclusive with an hour-long run time and tickets on sale now. Tinker Street Cinema reports, “the inspiration behind Silver Mantis was to create a work incorporating live re-composition and improvisation into its structure, one which could expand and contract fluidly with flow and spontaneity from pre-ordained building blocks of sound.”

Thirlwell is an accomplished musician having published over 30 albums and collaborated with countless other performers. He lives in New York City and will perform alongside “a chamber ensemble, with his multi-channel electro-acoustic “Silver Mantis” project and with his electronic project Xordox,” concludes the cinema.

Outside of this performance, Thirlwell may be known for his work on the hit shows Archer and The Venture Bros, both with award-winning scores.