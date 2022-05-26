​​Hawthorne Heights Announces Three Curated 2022 Is For Lovers Festivals Lineup Featuring Hot Mulligan, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Wonder Years and More

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 11:27 AM

The Is For Lovers Festival, presented by Hawthorne Heights, is set to take place on August 27, August 28, and September 10 in three different cities. Different lineups exist with each new city the festival arrives in. Pre-sale tickets go on sale from May 24-25 with general sale starting May 26. The first stop is Wichita, Kansas, next is Denver, Colorado and finally the festival ends in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Kansas Is For Lovers festival will be headlined by The Wonder Years with performances from Hawthorne Heights, Laura Jane Grace, Hot Mulligan, Real Friends, Emery, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The OBGMs and Thick.

“Every single band playing is one we either grew up loving, have played alongside or simply enjoy hanging out with,” says Hawthorne Heights frontman JT Woodruff. “We wanted the line up to be diverse, inclusive, and created with a simple goal: LOVE AND COMMUNITY. We wanted the bands to feel loved, the fans to feel loved, and people of all walks of life to be represented and welcome.”

The Colorado Is For Lovers festival features Levitt Pavilion, The Wonder Years, Thursday, Hawthorne Heights, Story of the Year, Hot Mulligan, Emery, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, My Body Sings Electric, The OBGMs and Thick.

“Wichita is the first-place Hawthorne Heights ever got played on the radio,” Woodruff remembers. “The local radio station taking a chance on ‘Ohio Is For Lovers’ opened the door for emo to be on the radio. Our shows in Wichita are always incredible, and we’re really excited to bring some of these bands there for the very first time ever.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi