Tanya Donelly And Brian Sullivan Announce The Loyal Seas’ Debut Album Strange Mornings In The Garden For May 2022 Release

After nearly three decades of friendship and occasional musical collaboration, Tanya Donelly and Brian Sullivan will release their first album Strange Mornings in the Garden together as The Loyal Seas on May 20, 2022.

The pair have already released two songs that are available to stream right now: “(So Far From) Silverlake” and “Swimmers in the Gold.” These songs are not the first examples fans have of these artists joining forces; they have covered “The Lovecats” for Just Like Heaven: A Tribute to The Cure in 2009 and “Shoplifters of the World Unite” for Please, Please, Please: A Tribute to the Smiths in 2011.

In “(So Far From) Silverlake,” Donelly and Sullivan’s melodic voices go back and forth in a lovely conversation on regrets, admiration and forgiveness. The song comes across like a story, and the music video shows clips of roads and cars, symbols of being past something that once was. At the same time, the imagery is hopeful; they are also heading towards something new and exciting.

Donelly and Sullivan create a softer, more tender song with “Swimmers in the Gold.” Donelly’s voice is almost reminiscent of Stevie Nicks in its whispers, and Sullivan matches Donnely’s tone when he joins her in the track.

Donelly described their combined sound to Stereogum: “All the sound of this album is my dear friend [Brian Sullivan], it’s who he is. And I just love it. It’s perfect for his voice, which is just this deep, rich, beautiful thing. His voice to me is my favorite instrument on the album.”

Other artists and instruments will join Donelly and Sullivan on the album, including Jon Evan (Tori Amos) and Sarah Parkington of The Parkington Sisters. Both feature on the single “Swimmers in the Gold.” Orrin Anderson, a friend and director to Donelly and Sullivan, also worked on “(So Far From) Silverlake” with The Loyal Seas.

Strange Mornings in the Garden will be available to fans everywhere on May 20, 2022. Celebratory performances for the album’s release will be held by the duo at The Brren in Somerville, Mass. on June 25, 2022.