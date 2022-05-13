Final Footage of Mark Lanegan Revealed in Mournful Yet Shining Song “Hiraeth”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 13th, 2022 - 11:53 AM

Fans of the alternative/indie star Mark Lanegan were sad to hear the news of his passing on February 22 of this year. However, not all hope is lost from his celebration of life. What is believed to be the very last footage of Screaming Trees lead singer was from a video of the song “Hireath”. The song is drawn from a project of Lanegan’s back in 2021 with former Icarus Line singer Joe Cardamone, Dark Mark vs Skeleton Joe.

Cardamone had more to say on the song itself, stating that as him and Lanegan were working on the album, “Hiraeth” stuck to Lanegan, and offered the song to Cardamone. Cardamone refused, however, “I told him I had definitely thought about it but in the end I wanted him to have it. After he laid down his vocal, I knew it was the right call” he said to SPIN. Cardamone also stated that the film of Lanegan was from his hometown, showing Cardamone areas like the woods.

The tearful video starts off with a zooming footage of Lanegan singing. Then, more videos appear, with the artist performing in front of a live concert, jamming in the car, and other footage throughout the years. Finally, all the videos dissapear, unmasking a beautiful video of Lanegan and Cardamone of a forest of pink and a stunning lake in front of them. The soft electric instrumentals in the background, followed by the richness in Lanegan’s voice, perfects the ending of the video with Lanegan staring at the lake. The last screen marks “Mark Lanegan, 1964-2022”.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat.