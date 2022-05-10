Apple Discontinues the iPod

Home News Megan Mandatta May 10th, 2022 - 6:12 PM

Apple announced Tuesday its plan to discontinue the latest iPod model and finish selling once supplies run out. The first iPod model was released in 2001 with capabilities of holding 1,000 songs and coming with a price tag of $399. Since the time of its initial release, Apple has opened the door to revolutionizing technology as we know it.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry- it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” comments Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing for Apple.

Apple notes this change comes from the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad’s music listening properties inherent to all these devices.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on,” Joswiak continued, referencing the other devices people can utilize.

The success of the iPod has led many to believe this is what jumpstarted the monumental sales of the iPhone upon its release.

“We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV,” Joswiak concluded. “And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio– there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

The iPod Touch is still currently for sale through apple.com.