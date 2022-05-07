Flying Lotus Shares Main Theme Song From Apple TV’s They Call Me Magic Series

Home News Mohammad Halim May 7th, 2022 - 11:28 AM

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the iconic basketball player of the NBA, is getting his own documentary exclusively on Apple TV. The series will be discussing his life- interviewing world renowned basketball players, his family, and even former president Barack Obama. With a documentary of the beloved former basketball player, its only better that Flying Lotus was chosen to play for the theme song.

All time fans of the Los Angeles Lakers and of Magic Johnson himself have been waiting for an ultimate series that celebrates their star’s fame and skill in the game. The athlete has won a total of five rings- which are given to the members of the teams that won the NBA finals, and was inducted into the Basket Hall of Fame, according to NBA.com. The superstar was also the former president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association.

Flying Lotus, famous DJ, rapper and record producer from Los Angeles, named the song with the same name, “They Call Me Magic.” The horn sections mix in with Flying Lotus’ hip-hop beats correlate well with the heat of Johnson’s life and game in the court. The sound of chains sparkle the soundtrack, demonstrating success and the fame of Johnson. Though only a minute long, the theme-song is catchy and easy to dive into.

The documentary was releases on April 22, and consists of four episodes based on Magic Johnson.