Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan Stands Up Against Voice Conspiracies

Noah Janowski May 4th, 2022 - 1:46 PM

According to LoudWire, rumors surrounding the voice of Smashing Pumpkins lead vocalist, Billy Corgan, have been going around the internet for some time now. The rumors have said that Corgan was not able to use his signature screams live in concert anymore.

However, Corgan has now given a response to the rumors. During the band’s performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, Corgan flipped the bird, which led to speculation among fans over what the flipping of the bird was in response to.

Corgan ended up explicitly explaining what the middle finger was in response to, writing in an Instagram story, that the middle finger was “to the conspiracists about the state of my voice.” The story was then re-posted on to the Smashing Pumpkins’ Instagram story.

On Reddit, fans noted how impressed they were with Corgan’s vocal performance. One Reddit user named “PosableProductions” said, “Apparently he unleashed some vintage Corgan screams during XYU last night.”

Another use named “kyle78901” also noted how impressive Corgan’s vocal performance was during the Smashing Pumpkins’ popular song, “X.Y.U.”

“I was there and pretty close to the front, the vocal performance on xyu was very impressive,” the Reddit user said.

Another Reddit user named “silverbeat33” said, “Yeah people say he can’t scream anymore, guess he’s saying Fuck You (An Ode To No One) to that.”

Meanwhile, the legendary band has not released a new album since 2020’s CYR, but they also noted last year that a 33-song sequel to their 1995 album, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, was in the works, according to LoudWire. The band said in March 2021 that they had started the recording process for the sequel album, but not singles or release date have been released or announced as of now.

