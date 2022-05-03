PREMIERE: A Sneak Peek of ‘Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon’ Documentary

Home News Cassandra Reichelt May 3rd, 2022 - 10:00 AM

Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon pays tribute to a groundbreaking rock and roll guitarist whose dazzling light was brutally dimmed. Ozzy Osbourne referred to him as “a tiny guy with a huge talent.” The duo will be remembered for two classic albums released within three years. Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman launched Osbourne to tremendous popularity after he was booted from Black Sabbath. Randy Rhoads became a household name after Osbourne made a spur-of-the-moment decision to acquire a respected guitarist from the Los Angeles club scene.

Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns, Guns N’ Roses) tells Randy’s tale, beginning with his beginnings as a musical genius, continuing with his formative years with the band Quiet Riot, and culminating with his popularity with Osbourne.

Randy’s brief life is depicted in the documentary using archive film, still images, interviews, and audio recordings. Randy and his siblings were raised by a single mother after their mother died in 1956 in Santa Monica, California. Randy began playing guitar at the age of seven at Delores Rhoads’ music academy. Randy’s brother, Kelle Rhoads, spoke about how Randy immediately outperformed his professors. He was a great musician who was eager to learn new things. Randy put up a show as a rock star, but he took practice and rehearsals seriously. As a teenager, he taught at his mother’s school. Former pupils recall Randy had no problem teaching Eddie Van Halen, his L.A. club adversary, and guitar foe.

Now, a clip from the film has been released – premiered exclusively by MXDWN Music which contains archive audio of Rhoads discussing his dislike for Black Sabbath and thought it to be “too dark” and “too sluggish,” as well as his audition to join Osbourne’s band.

Randy teamed with Ozzy for a few years, creating classic songs like Crazy Train, which features Randy’s revolutionary guitar solo. Randy tragically died in an aircraft accident on March 19, 1982, at the age of 25, after touring with Ozzy in the early 1980s. That day, his body perished, but his soul and songs live on.

Andre Relis (The Great War) directed Randy Rhoads: Reflection of a Guitar Icon. Michael Bruining wrote and edited the documentary. Relis and Jessica Bennett produced. Relis and JD Beaufils served as executive producers. Rich Buhrman directed the film. Sean Kelly composed the music. This is a VMI Worldwide production.

Available on VOD on May 6th.