Dir En Grey Announce New Album Phalaris For June 2022 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon April 28th, 2022 - 9:51 PM

Japanese heavy metal band Dir En Grey has announced the release date for their new album Phalaris. The brand new record will be released on June 15 and will feature limited edition options for purchase which include exclusive new renditions and live recordings.

Phalaris marks the band’s eleventh studio album thus far with their most recent being The Insulated World which was released in September 2018. The group gave fans a taste of what to expect with their earlier track “『朧』”

Back in April 2013, the band released a mini-album entitled The Unraveling which featured seven tracks. In August 2011, the group released their record Dum Spiro Spero receiving praise from fans and critics alike.

The limited edition version of the album will feature a recording of the band’s recent live performance at the Tokyo Garden Theater in May 2021. The show marked their first live performance in over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic which had forced many artists to postpone and cancel their live concert and touring plans.

DISC 1 : CD

1. Schadenfreude

2. 朧

3. The Perfume of Sins

4. 13

5. 現、忘我を喰らう

6. 落ちた事のある空

7. 盲愛に処す

8. 響

9. Eddie

10. 御伽

11. カムイ

DISC 2 : CD

1. mazohyst of decadence

2. ain’t afraid to die

DISC 3：Blu-ray or DVD

疎外

2021.6.5 東京ガーデンシアター

1. DOZING GREEN (Acoustic Ver.)

2. 絶縁体

3. 空谷の跫音

4. 人間を被る

5. Devote My Life

6. CLEVER SLEAZOID

7. DIFFERENT SENSE

8. 赫

9. Ranunculus

10. 谿壑の欲

11. The World of Mercy

12. 朧

13. かすみ

14. Followers

15. OBSCURE

16. 落ちた事のある空

17. Sustain the untruth

18. 激しさと、この胸の中で絡み付いた灼熱の闇