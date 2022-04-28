Above And Beyond’s Jono Grant And Darren Tate Announce New Project JODA; Release New Single “We Find Ourselves”

Home News Alison Alber April 28th, 2022 - 9:00 PM

Above and Beyond’s Jono Grant and musician/producer Darren Tate teamed up for their new indie project, JODA. Together the duo also present their first single “We Find Ourselves,” with Grant as vocalist. The team have quite a bit of history together but they started their project shortly after Above and Beyond had scored the environmental documentary, “The Last Glaciers.”

“I’m musical, but I’ve never done a score before, which would be quite an undertaking,” Grant indicates. “And I knew Darren was massively experienced at doing that, and I’ve always admired what he does in his film work. So my first thought was: why don’t we do it with Darren?” After their collaboration on the soundtrack, they started their new project JODA.

“We Find Ourselves,” is a upbeat electro-track, that delivers spacey sounds and beats as well as the soft vocals by Grant. “Darren had the idea of using the ARP Odyssey for the bass sound,” explains Grant, “and it sounds very retro. We were listening to stuff like the Drive soundtrack by Kavinsky. So the tempo of the track actually comes from that style of music. We wouldn’t have ended up at 110 BPM if it wasn’t for listening to that kind of music.”