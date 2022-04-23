Lizzo Joins Harry Styles Onstage At Coachella To Perform “I Will Survive” And “What Makes You Beautiful”

Home News Mohammad Halim April 23rd, 2022 - 12:21 PM

Fans in Coachella were bummed to hear that the alternative rock star Bishop Briggs and DJ Satori could not make it to the music festival due to being tested positive for Covid-19. However, singers from the Weekend 1 event are back to spark joy, as Harry Styles returned to Coachella’s front stage.

Last week, mxdwn discussed his last performance, inviting the iconic Shaina Twain to perform covers of her most famous hits “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still The One”. Last Friday (April 22), however, Styles wasn’t alone again during his performance, as he brought legendary pop-star Lizzo along side him.

According to Today, Lizzo and Styles have always had a strong connection. On Today’s City Concert Series in 2020, Styles opened up about his mutual friendship with Lizzo, “I think she’s such a great artist… I think as fan, what you want artists to be is themselves, and I think she’s someone who is just herself and she makes amazing music and it’s really feel good and I think that’s what a lot of people need right now. I think she’s great.”

Dressed beautifully in pink suits, the duo ran the show. The two perfectly harmonize one another throughout the hit pop song.

Fans even sing along to the collaboration they have all been waiting for. Styles has already sang the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful” at Weekend 1, but he brings the song back along with Lizzo in dazzling pink suits, reminiscing the nostalgia in fans’ hearts.

Harry Styles and surprise guest Lizzo perform One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful” at #Coachella Weekend 2 https://t.co/FuXEbrKkAH pic.twitter.com/YX0V2s3yXl

— Variety (@Variety) April 23, 2022